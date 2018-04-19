Expand / Collapse search
Stephon Clark's brother arrested on suspicion of threats

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Stevante Clark, 25, was arrested Thursday for suspicion of making threats.

Stevante Clark, older brother of Stephon Clark, was arrested Thursday for suspicion of making threats.

Clark has made headlines in recent weeks for protesting after his 22-year-old brother Stephon, an unarmed black man, was shot eight times on March 18 by two police officers who believed he was holding a gun, which turned out to be an iPhone.

Stevante, 25, was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail just after 12 p.m. local time, according to online sheriff's office records.

He's been charged with threats to commit a crime resulting in death or injury and with calling 911 with intent to annoy or harass. Records indicate he is ineligible for bail, Fox 40 reported

When Stephon was laid to rest last month, Stevante threw himself on his brother's casket and embraced it with hugs and kisses before leading the crowd in chanting his brother’s name, pounded his chest and shouted.

STEPHON CLARK SHOOTING: A TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Stevante reportedly received in-patient mental health treatment at the University of California Davis Medical Center earlier this month after authorities responded to a call about his behavior, according to The Sacramento Bee. Stevante said he requested that the officer transport him to the hospital, adding it was "great" and he "needed it."

This March 18, 2018 photo, courtesy of the family, shows Stephon Clark at 5:20 p.m. in the afternoon before he died in a hail of police gunfire in the backyard of his grandmother Sequita Thompson's home in Sacramento, Calif. On Monday, March 26, Thompson called for changes in the way police confront suspects, such as sending in a police dog, using a Taser, or aiming for an arm or leg when shots are fired. (Family courtesy photo via AP)

Stevante Clark has protested in recent weeks after his brother, Stephon, was shot eight times by two police officers.

A relative of Stevante's told the newspaper Thursday that while she wasn't sure why he was arrested, she was concerned he was taken to jail instead of being taken to a mental health facility.

Stevante Clark is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.