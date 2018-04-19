South Carolina mother sues Secessionist Party over photo

A black woman is suing the Secessionist Party of South Carolina, saying two of her children were subjected to social media ridicule after they were photographed holding Confederate flag images.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the lawsuit filed by Alicia Greene says she didn't know about the pictures of her children until they had gone viral. Both children are under 10.

The suit says the secessionist group was holding a pro-flag rally last June when leader James Bessenger was hit by a car. First responders arrived with a fire truck, which drew the children away from their mother. The suit says they were then photographed without the mother's permission.

Bessenger told The Associated Press on Thursday that the party intends to file a countersuit.

