Package bomber set to die Thursday awaits US Supreme Court decision on appeal

An 83-year-old death row inmate in Alabama, who was convicted in a December 1989 package bombing that killed a federal judge, is scheduled to die Thursday evening – unless his final appeal is successful.

On Wednesday, the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals denied Walter Leroy Moody’s request for a stay of execution, so the only hope of extending his life lies with the U.S. Supreme Court, AL.com reported.

If that appeal fails, Moody is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The court that denied Moody’s request Wednesday was the same one his victim was a member of nearly 30 years ago.

U.S. 11th Circuit of Appeals Judge Robert Vance Sr. was in his home in Mountain Brook, Ala., nine days before Christmas, when he opened a package that Moody had mailed to him, authorities have said. The blast from the package instantly killed Vance and severely injured his wife, Helen, they said.

At his 1996 trial, prosecutors described Moody as a meticulous coward who committed murder by mail because of his obsession with getting revenge on the legal system, and then committed more bombings to make it look like the Ku Klux Klan was behind the judge's murder.

Prosecutors said Moody, who had attended law school, had a grudge against the legal system because the 11th Circuit refused to overturn a 1972 pipe-bomb possession conviction that prevented him from practicing law.

If his execution is carried out, Moody, at 83, will be the oldest inmate put to death since executions resumed in the U.S. in the 1970s, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. His attorneys have not raised his age in legal filings, but have argued in a clemency petition to Alabama's governor that his age and health would complicate the lethal injection procedure.

A similar device linked to Moody killed Robert E. Robinson, a black civil rights attorney from Savannah, Ga. Two other mail bombs were later intercepted and defused, including one at an NAACP office in Jacksonville, Fla. Authorities said those bombs were meant to make investigators think the crimes were racially motivated.

