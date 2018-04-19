One dead, several injured after TV station tower collapses in Missouri

At least one person was dead and several others were injured after a nearly 2,000-foot TV station tower collapsed in Missouri on Thursday.

Fire and emergency crews raced to the scene of the morning collapse in Fordland. It was not immediately clear why the tower fell. The Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District confirmed the fatality.

Crews were working on the tower and trying to replace it when it fell, KTTS reported.

Thomas Simmons, the Emergency Management Director of Webster County, told the Springfield News-Leader that seven crew members were at the scene at the time of the collapse.

The tower, which was said to be 1,891 feet tall, was completely on the ground, pictures of the scene showed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.