Students protest over racist slurs on Indiana college campus

Dozens of students confronted the president of western Indiana's DePauw University over racist messages recently found around campus, a day after protesters interrupted an event with actress Jenna Fischer.

University President Mark McCoy was speaking during a Wednesday news conference about the school's response when chanting students entered the room with a large banner saying "We are not safe."

Several black students pressed McCoy over what actions the private, 2,000-student Greencastle school will take. McCoy said he was "pained" by what the students felt and that police were investigating the racist threats left in at least two campus restrooms and a slur written with rocks at a park.

Fischer announced on Twitter that she's donating her fee from the appearance to two anti-discrimination groups and a crisis intervention group for LGBTQ youth.