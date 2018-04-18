Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Trials

Jury convicts New York City nanny of killing 2 kids in 2012

Fox News
A jury in New York has found Manhattan nanny Yoselyn Ortega guilty of killing Leo Krim, 2, left, and his sister Lulu Krim, 6, in 2012.

A jury in New York has found Manhattan nanny Yoselyn Ortega guilty of killing Leo Krim, 2, left, and his sister Lulu Krim, 6, in 2012.  (AP)

A jury in New York has found Manhattan nanny Yoselyn Ortega guilty Wednesday of killing two children in 2012.

Ortega was accused of killing 6-year-old Lulu Krim and her 2-year-old brother, Leo, on Oct. 25, 2012. The children’s mother, Marina Krim, said she found them dead in the bathroom of the apartment.

In this image from video, Yoselyn Ortega, a trusted nanny to a well-to-do family, listens to court proceedings during the first day of her trial,in New York, Thursday, March 1, 2018. In October 2012 Ortega took two young children in her care into a bathroom at their Manhattan apartment, slaughtered them with a knife and then slit her own throat. (WYNY-TV/Pool Photo via AP)

A New York jury found Ortega guilty of murder.  (WYNY-TV/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Ortega also plunged a knife into her own neck in a failed suicide attempt.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the children’s death and her lawyer argued that she is mentally ill.

The jury found Ortega guilty on four charges - two of first degree murder and two of second degree murder.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.