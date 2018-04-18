Inspector suspended after confrontation over military flags
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A code enforcement officer and her supervisor have been suspended following a confrontation with a veteran after she issued a Florida business a warning about flying military flags.
An employee of Jaguar Power Sports in Jacksonville, Florida, took to social media to describe what happened Monday when a wounded warrior in the store objected to the citation. Employees say the inspector told the vet he "did nothing for his country."
The inspector apologized on Facebook in a post that was later removed in which she described the incident as a misunderstanding. She also said her relatives had served in the military.
Mayor Lenny Curry tells WJXT-TV he has ordered a review of what happened. He's also working to clarify city laws when it comes to displaying military flags.
Information from: WJXT-TV, http://www.news4jax.com/index.html