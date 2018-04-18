Fallen Massachusetts police officer to be laid to rest

Police officers from across the country are expected to attend the funeral of a Massachusetts officer who was killed in the line of duty.

A funeral Mass for Yarmouth K-9 Officer Sean Gannon is scheduled for Wednesday morning at St. Pius X Roman Catholic church in the Cape Cod town. The Mass will be followed by a private burial for family and colleagues.

State police say K-9 units from multiple departments are expected to line the route from the church to the cemetery.

The 32-year-old Gannon was shot and killed last Thursday while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Barnstable.

Gannon, who was married, was an eight-year veteran of the department.

Gannon's dog, Nero, was shot but underwent surgery and is recovering.