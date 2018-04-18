Expand / Collapse search
Dozens of animals taken from Florida home, woman charged

SARASOTA, Fla. –  Authorities in Florida say deputies confiscated 55 cats, 23 mice, three ferrets and two dogs from a woman's home.

A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office news release says deputies responded to 55-year-old Shirley Ann Duncan's home Monday.

The Herald-Tribune of Sarasota reports officers were first called to the home on April 9 for a complaint that Duncan was neglecting several animals inside the residence. While speaking with Duncan, officers noticed an emaciated cat that had matted with urine and feces.

Duncan claimed the feline was suffering from an illness but couldn't provide proof of veterinary care. The cat was taken to an animal hospital and euthanized.

Police charged Duncan with aggravated cruelty to animals and abandonment. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.