Delta jet makes emergency landing as smoke pours from engine 1 day after Southwest disaster

A Delta jet departing from the world's busiest airport made an emergency landing Wednesday after smoke was seen pouring from one of the plane's engines.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tweeted that "after 6pm, smoke was reported coming from the engine of a departing aircraft."

The plane, according to the airport, "immediately returned" and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) officials "hosed down the aircraft's smoking engine."

The plane is being diverted back to the concourse with passengers aboard, the airport said. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.