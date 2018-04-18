Expand / Collapse search
Bear locks himself in car, rescued by police in Colorado

Travis Fedschun
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office had to free a bear from a car on Monday after it got locked inside.

Turns out he wasn't smarter than the average bear.

A curious bear ended up needing help from police in Colorado on Monday after breaking into a vehicle and getting locked inside.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post they responded to a report of a vehicle trespass and came across the unusual suspect on Conifer Hill Road, located about 60 miles northwest of Denver.

"A bear broke into a car and locked himself in. Car 0. Bear 1," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were able to open the car door and safely let the bear out without anyone -- including the animal -- being harmed.

The sheriff's office said that bears are now beginning to look for food in neighborhoods as warmer weather approaches, and offered tips for living with bears.

"Trust us, you don’t want to have to deal with a 'hangry' bear," the sheriff's office said.

