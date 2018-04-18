Atlanta airport: Departing jet with engine smoke returns

Authorities say a jet that departed from Atlanta's airport reported smoke coming from an engine and it returned to the airport where firefighters immediately doused the engine.

Andrew Gobiel, an airport spokesman, tells The Associated Press he couldn't immediately confirm the number of passengers or airline but he says no one was injured.

News reports cited Atlanta Fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford as saying it was a Delta Air Lines jet, but Delta did not immediately respond to messages for comment.

Tweets by the Atlanta airport say the smoke was reported about 6 p.m. from an engine of the plane and it immediately returned to the airport.

"Units hosed down the aircraft's smoking engine. The aircraft is being towed" with passengers aboard back to the concourse, a tweet says.