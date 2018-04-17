Wyoming town votes on arming teachers in area cited by DeVos

A Wyoming school district in an area where the U.S. education secretary suggested last year that teachers might need to carry guns to protect children from grizzly bears is due to vote whether to let the teachers carry firearms.

The Park County School District No. 6 board in the town of Cody votes Tuesday on the measure that proponents say would protect students from armed intruders.

The school district covers a wide area near Yellowstone National Park, where grizzlies roam.

Cody has one of the biggest firearms museums in the U.S. and many residents like guns, though some parents oppose arming teachers.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' family owns property in the area.

She said last year teachers in one school might need guns to protect against the bears.