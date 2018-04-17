Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

Texas deputy wounded in shooting while responding to disturbance call, police say

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A Texas constable deputy was wounded and transferred to a hospital early Tuesday after being shot responding to a disturbance call, police said.

Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 responded to a disturbance call at around 2 a.m. in Atascocita and when they arrived at the scene a male suspect began firing on them, police said.

One deputy was struck in the lower body and was taken to a hospital where he was undergoing surgery, Constable Mark Herman said. The deputy was in stable condition and "is expected to undergo surgery at any time," he said.

“My main goal right now is to get inside and check on my guy that’s been severely struck in the lower extremities,” Herman said.

Deputies fired on the gunman and struck him multiple times, Herman said. He was transported to a hospital. The suspect’s condition was unknown.

One other deputy was possibly injured and was taken to a hospital, Herman said. The extent of the deputy’s injuries were not clear but may have been minor, according to Click 2 Houston.

