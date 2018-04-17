San Diego votes to join Trump administration's lawsuit against California's sanctuary city law

San Diego County voted Tuesday to become the latest in a string of local governments throughout California that have decided to back the Trump administration lawsuit against the state over its sanctuary city laws.

After hearing from residents, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 to support a lawsuit by the federal government over laws it says limits police cooperation with federal immigration agents.

One member was absent during Tuesday’s vote.

The board voiced its support over the lawsuit with one member saying they expect the Trump administration to prevail in the lawsuit and will join in when California appeals.

The vote follows a similar one on Monday where the city of Los Alamitos voted 4-1 to approve an ordinance that seeks to exempt the city from the so-called sanctuary law on the grounds that it is unconstitutional.

A string of local governments throughout the state of California have backed the Trump administration’s decision to sue last month, arguing that the federal government, not the state, has authority over immigration policy.

As the second largest county in California, San Diego is the largest county to back the lawsuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.