Marshals Service offers reward for slaying suspect's arrest

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a fugitive suspected of killing her husband in Minnesota and a woman in Florida.

Fifty-six-year-old Lois Riess has been on the run since her husband, 54-year-old David Riess, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds at their home in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, on March 23. Dodge County sheriff's officials say second-degree murder charges in his death are expected in the next few days.

Officials believe she used the same gun to kill 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson, of Bradenton, Florida. She was found dead on April 9. Authorities say the two women talked at a bar and that Riess killed Hutchinson to assume her identity.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000.