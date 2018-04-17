Man accused of hiding boy's body in concrete to face trial

A man charged in the killing of a 3-year-old Kansas boy and hiding the body in concrete will be tried on six criminal counts.

Stephen Bodine was bound over for trial Tuesday on two counts of first-degree felony murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of child abuse and one count of aggravated child endangerment.

The ruling came after testimony in a preliminary hearing Monday detailed verbal and physical abuse the boy suffered before his body was found in September in a home he shared with his mother, Miranda Miller, and Bodine, who was Miller's boyfriend.

The Wichita Eagle report s Miller, who is charged with first-degree felony murder in her son's death, will be allowed to plead guilty to second-degree murder and other charges after she testifies against Bodine.

