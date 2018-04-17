Funeral services set for fallen Massachusetts police officer

Massachusetts is paying its final respects to a police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

A vigil and visitation for Yarmouth K-9 Officer Sean Gannon is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, while a funeral Mass is scheduled for Wednesday morning. Both will take place at St. Pius X Roman Catholic church in Yarmouth. The funeral Mass will be followed by a private burial.

The 32-year-old Gannon was shot and killed last Thursday while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Barnstable.

Gannon, who was married, was an 8-year veteran of the department.

He was remembered in his obituary for his "high moral integrity, infectious humor, and collaborative work with colleagues."

Gannon's dog, Nero, also was shot but underwent surgery and is recovering.