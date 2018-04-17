Forecasters warn of rare, life-threatening wildfire weather

Forecasters are warning of dangerous, life-threatening wildfire conditions in parts of the Southwest and Southern Plains on Tuesday as firefighters in rural Oklahoma battle blazes that have killed at least two people.

The Storm Prediction Center says gusty winds and low humidity in drought-stricken areas will create dangerous fire conditions in parts of Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. National Weather Service meteorologist Doug Speheger says such conditions haven't been seen in at least a decade.

In Oklahoma, temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s and winds could gust to 40 mph (65 kph) or higher. Officials say two people have died in the fires there and nine others have been injured.

The largest of the Oklahoma fires has burned more than 384 square miles (994 sq. kilometers).