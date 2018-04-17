Coroner: Vegas casino exec shot, killed at company picnic

Authorities on Tuesday identified a Las Vegas casino executive who was killed when an employee opened fire at a company picnic.

Mia Banks, vice president of casino operations at The Venetian, was shot in the chest and head Sunday at a park near McCarran International Airport, the Clark County coroner's office said.

The shooter, who critically wounded another casino-resort executive, remained at large.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., which operates the luxury property, said Banks, 54, had worked at The Venetian since it opened in 1999.

The company identified the injured employee as Hector Rodriguez, executive director of table games. His condition was not immediately available Tuesday.

"Our hearts are with both families, and everyone who has been affected by this senseless act of violence," the company said in a statement.

Police have accused Anthony Wrobel of walking up to a table in the park and shooting Banks and Rodriguez at close range.

Wrobel, 42, was described as a disgruntled employee of the casino-resort, where he has worked for 14 years, police said.

His car was found in an airport parking terminal.

No attorney or publicly listed phone number was immediately available for Wrobel.