Frat brothers plead guilty, receive jail time in Florida State hazing death

Five former members of a Florida State University fraternity pleaded guilty on Monday and will serve jail time in the hazing death of Andrew Coffey.

The men — Kyle Bauer, Brett Birmingham, Christopher Hamlin, Conner Ravelo and John Ray — pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor hazing, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

FLORIDA STUDENT'S DRINKING DEATH RENEWS CALLS FOR AGGRESSIVE 'CULTURE CHANGE' IN FRATERNITIES

Bauer, Birmingham, Hamlin and Ray will spend spend 60 days in jail. Ravelo will spend 30 days in jail after already serving 20 days and cooperating with investigators. All five men are former brothers of the Pi Kappi Phi fraternity.

All of the men faced up to five years in prison for a felony hazing charge before agreeing to plead guilty to a misdemeanor hazing charge.

The pledge, 20-year-old Coffey, died of alcohol poisoning at an off-campus house party in November. His mother, Sandra, reportedly said in her victim impact statement that Coffey's loved ones "are heartbroken and sickened by what happened to him at Pi Kappa Phi's Big Brother night."

"We talk about Andrew every single day but now we talk about what could have been and what should have been. We cannot believe that he is no longer with us."

Florida State temporarily suspended alcohol and social functions at fraternities and sororities following the incident.

Four other men remain charged and are scheduled to go to trial in June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.