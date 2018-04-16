Binghamton University cancels classes after second student murder in 5 weeks

A university in New York canceled classes Monday after the second murder of a student in five weeks.

Binghamton University alerted students to the cancellation hours after a 19-year-old student was stabbed to death on campus Sunday night.

On March 11, Binghamton nursing student Haley Anderson, 22, of Westbury, Long Island, was found murdered at an off-campus residence.

“Due to yesterday’s tragic event on campus, all classes are canceled today, Monday, April 16,” the school's 8 a.m. announcement on its website read.

The victim was a first-year student. The university said his name would be released after his family was notified.

The suspect fled after the 10:30 p.m. stabbing in a student residence, Windham Hall, university officials said. The person was described as a “light-skinned male wearing dark pants and a dark, Puma hooded sweatshirt.”

Police from multiple agencies investigating the stabbing interviewed “numerous people” throughout the night, according to the university.

“They have reported that this does not appear to be a random act,” the university said.

Counseling was being offered to students and staff.

Anderson's murder shocked students. Authorities said she had been strangled, the New York Post reported.

Binghamton student Orlando Tercero, 22, who was also studying to be a nurse, was arrested four days later in Nicaragua and charged with her murder.

Binghamton is part of the State University of New York system.