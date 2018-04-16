Binghamton student fatally stabbed, search on for suspect

A 19-year-old student has been fatally stabbed on New York's Binghamton University campus and his assailant remains at large.

The stabbing occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the state university.

The university says the attack did not appear to be random. The unidentified victim was in his first year at the school.

The school canceled classes Monday due the "tragic event." Counseling was being offered to students and staff.

On March 9, the body of another Binghamton University student, Haley Anderson of Westbury, was found in the off-campus apartment of a fellow student she had briefly dated. She had been strangled.

The Broome County district attorney's office is seeking to have that suspect returned from Nicaragua to stand trial.

Information from: Times Union, http://www.timesunion.com