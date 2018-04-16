8-year-old boy at school slashes other students with knife

Authorities say an 8-year-old student took a kitchen knife to a central Minnesota elementary school and attacked three other children.

Chief Perry Beise says the victims aged 8, 9 and 13 suffered "superficial wounds" requiring stitches in the attack before classes started Monday at Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids. No one else was hurt.

School Superintendent Bruce Watkins says the boy lashed out at the other students until an adult intervened.

Beise says the boy was interviewed by police and released to his parents. The case will be forwarded to the county prosecutor's office.

One of the injured children is a seventh-grader who was waiting to catch a transfer bus. The other two are Pleasantview Elementary students.

Police in Sauk Rapids haven't returned a phone message seeking comment.