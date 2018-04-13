NYC tourist threatened at knifepoint for wearing Trump hat, police say

A Danish tourist was robbed at knifepoint by two thugs who snatched his “Make America Great Again” cap — and threatened him when he tried to get it back, authorities said.

The 18-year-old victim was about to jump on the subway at Union Square about 5:40 p.m. Thursday when one of the two men grabbed him from behind and grabbed his polarizing cap, police said.

The victim put up a fight, but the second suspect pulled out a knife and threatened him, cops said.

At some point, one of the men demanded, “What are you doing with that hat on?” according to police.

The two suspects then bolted with the cap.

Police released a sketch of one of the suspects, who was described as being an almost bald, 6-foot-tall white man in his 20s or 30s, with light facial hair.

