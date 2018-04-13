The Latest: Man rescued after driving off California cliff

The Latest on a man rescued after minivan drives off Northern California cliff (all times local):

10:00 a.m.

Official says a man rescued after driving off a Northern California cliff was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

California Highway Patrol Officer Vu Williams says the man was the only occupant of the minivan or SUV that plunged down the steep cliff Friday in Montara State Beach.

Williams says the man managed to get out of the vehicle on his own.

He says the car was driving south when it started to move to the shoulder of Highway 1 and kept going, plunging down the cliff about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

KGO-TV aerial images from the crash site showed a firefighter rappelling down the cliff and reaching the man standing among the rocks. The wrecked vehicle was nearby being pummeled by the waves.

The man walked to the firefighter, was put in a harness and lifted up to a waiting ambulance.

