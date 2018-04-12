Police officer shot while serving warrant; suspect held
BARNSTABLE, Mass. – Authorities say a police officer has been shot while serving a warrant at a Massachusetts residence and a suspect has been taken into custody.
State police spokesman Dave Procopio says the local officer was shot Thursday afternoon in Barnstable (BAHRN'-stuh-buhl), on Cape Cod.
The spokesman says officials haven't released the names of the officer or the suspect or the condition of the officer.
No additional details are available.