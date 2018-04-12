Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Police officer shot while serving warrant; suspect held

Associated Press

BARNSTABLE, Mass. –  Authorities say a police officer has been shot while serving a warrant at a Massachusetts residence and a suspect has been taken into custody.

State police spokesman Dave Procopio says the local officer was shot Thursday afternoon in Barnstable (BAHRN'-stuh-buhl), on Cape Cod.

The spokesman says officials haven't released the names of the officer or the suspect or the condition of the officer.

No additional details are available.