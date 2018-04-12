Naked man assaults riders on Washington DC Metro train, police say

The morning commute in the nation’s capital was upended on Thursday after a naked man attacked two passengers on a D.C. Metro train, officials said.

Metro Transit Police told FOX5 the man was taken into custody inside the Dupont Circle Metro Station after allegedly assaulting riders on the Red Line train.

A witnesses who recorded the incident told FOX5 he first spotted the naked man inside the Galley Place Metro Station located downtown, where the man first got on a train. The man then exited onto another train, where he was then recorded on video striking a passenger.

Another witness told FOX5 the naked man exited the train at DuPont and then did "naked calisthenics" on the platform.

Police told FOX 5 the injuries to passengers are not believed to be serious, and an investigation is ongoing.

Officials told WUSA-TV the man may have been on some kind of drug at the time of the early-morning incident.