CRIME

Missing 15-year-old NC girl found, 44-year-old man arrested

By Fox 8 | Fox News
Earl Robert Cunningham, 44, has been arrested and charged with the disappearance of a missing 15-year-old girl found Tuesday in Guilford County, North Carolina.

A missing 15-year-old girl has been found in Guilford County, North Carolina, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The girl was found between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Tuesday.

She had been missing since Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office said Earl Robert Cunningham, 44, has been arrested and charged with possession of a weapon of mass death/destruction, sexual battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

