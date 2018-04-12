Massachusetts cop serving warrant is shot, killed, reports say

A police officer on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, was shot in the head and killed Thursday while serving a warrant, and a suspect was in custody, local media reported.

A Boston 25 reporter, citing a Yarmouth Police source, said the K-9 officer “died after being shot in the head” in Barnstable and the officer's family had been notified.

Massachusetts State Police identified the deceased as Officer Sean Gannon in a tweet Thursday night and offered their condolences to the Yarmouth Police Department.

"With a heavy heart, our condolences go out tonight to our brothers & sisters of the @yarmouthpolice & to Officer Sean Gannon's family and friends," the tweet said. "We are also praying tonight for the recovery of Officer Gannon's K9 partner, who was also injured in today's tragic incident."

The shooting unfolded around 3:30 p.m. while the officer, who was with two state troopers, was serving a warrant before getting shot, Fox 25 Boston reported.

The unidentified suspect had been barricaded in the home for hours before finally surrendering to law enforcement.

State police spokesman Dave Procopio confirmed to The Associated Press that an officer was shot.

The officer was brought to a local hospital and ultimately died, Boston 25 reported.

The officer's K9 partner also suffered from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, Massachusetts State Police told a reporter from the outlet, and the animal was taken to a veterinarian.

The officer was with the Yarmouth Police and part of the department’s K-9 unit, WBTS reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.