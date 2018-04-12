FOX NEWS FIRST: Paul Ryan's retirement plans spark frenzy; Pompeo talks tough on Russia before confirmation hearing

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

House Speaker Paul Ryan's retirement announcement sets off a frenzy over who’ll succeed him – and his decision’s impact on the 2018 midterms

House Intel Chair Devin Nunes and Rep. Trey Gowdy gain access from the FBI to the memo that started the Russia investigation

Years of ‘soft policy’ against Russia are over, Mike Pompeo, President Trump's pick for secretary of state, is expected to tell senators at his confirmation hearing

Regulation of social media companies is 'inevitable,' Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says during his second day of congressional testimony

The Parkland, Fla., shooting suspect wants to give his inheritance to massacre victims, his lawyer told a judge Wednesday

THE LEAD STORY - SHADOW CAMPAIGNS FOR HOUSE SPEAKER, PELOSI LOOKING TO REGAIN POWER: House Speaker Paul Ryan’s retirement plans, announced Wednesday, expose what appears to be an already-existing behind-the-scenes battle among his top lieutenants to replace him ... Ryan and his staff had for weeks denied rumors that the Wisconsin Republican planned to leave office, as House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Majority Whip Steve Scalise appeared to be increasing their respective national profiles and positioning for the job. But as signs of the shadow campaigns emerge, the Democratic Party could play spoiler. If the Democrats retake the House in November, current Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi – the self-described “master legislator” from California -- could be in an ideal position to regain power. Pelosi served as House speaker from 2007-2011.

ACCESS NO LONGER DENIED: Facing possible legal action, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein allowed House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., to view the FBI memo that sparked the bureau's counterintelligence investigation of contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign ... The meeting came a day after Nunes threatened to take legal action -- including contempt proceedings and impeachment -- against Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray for failing to produce a clean copy of the memo, known as an electronic communication, or EC, that was responsive to an August 2017 committee subpoena. "Although the subpoenas issued by this Committee in August 2017 remain in effect, I’d like to thank Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein for his cooperation today," Nunes responded. A government source told Fox News that Nunes, Gowdy and committee Republican staff were able to view the two-page memo with relatively few redactions. The source described those redactions as "minimal and justified."

GETTING TOUGH ON RUSSIA: Mike Pompeo, President Trump's nominee to be the next secretary of state, is expected to tell the Senate during his confirmation hearing Thursday that years of soft policy toward Russian aggression are “now over" ... According to his prepared remarks, Pompeo will chastise Russia for acting “aggressively” and emphasize that the national security strategy of the Trump administration considers Russia “a danger to our country.” However, he also will say that diplomatic efforts with Moscow, while challenging, “must continue.” Pompeo, currently the CIA director, will vow to promote democracy and human rights while stressing America’s “duty to lead,” according to the remarks, despite Trump’s vows to put “America first.” His remarks come as President Trump and U.S. allies weigh options against Syria and the Assad regime for its suspected poison gas attack on its own people last weekend. Trump has warned Russia against countering any potential U.S. strike on Syria.

FACEBOOK SAVES FACE: House members took turns Wednesday grilling Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the social networking site’s failure to protect the personal information of 87 million users, calling on the billionaire to explain the “alarming reports” about data security issues and urging him to help fix the industry’s problems ... Statements from representatives facing re-election this year ranged from complaints of anti-conservative bias to questions about whether Facebook could improve broadband speeds in their state. Zuckerberg testified before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on his final day on Capitol Hill — after five hours on Tuesday before a joint hearing of the Senate’s commerce and judiciary committees. “The internet is growing in importance around the world in people’s lives and I think that it is inevitable that there will need to be some regulation,” Zuckerberg said during testimony Wednesday. “So my position is not that there should be no regulation, but I also think that you have to be careful about regulation you put in place.”

If lawmakers sought to humble Zuckerberg during his two days of testimony, they may have fallen short. Facebook shares rose more than 1 percent Wednesday after climbing 4.5 percent on Tuesday. Two days of unfocused questioning helped Zuckerberg restore more than $25 billion in market value that the company has lost since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke in mid-March.

BLOOD MONEY: Parkland, Fla., school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz wants to donate his inheritance to victims of the massacre and help “heal the community” ... A lawyer for Cruz — who is accused of killing 17 people with a semi-automatic weapon Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — said that any wealth his client receives would go to survivors of the gunman’s rampage. “Mr. Cruz does not want those funds, whatever money that he is entitled to,” lawyer Melissa McNeill told a Broward County judge Wednesday. “He would like that money donated to an organization that the victims’ family believes would be able to facilitate healing in our community or an opportunity to educate our community about the issues that have ripened over the last four or five months.” Cruz’s mother died last November and the 19-year-old is set to inherit $800,000 from a trust fund when he turns 22, reports said.

QUESTIONING SYRIA: "You accused me of 'defending a blood-soaked regime.' I am questioning anyone who states as fact what he doesn't know [to be] fact." – Tucker Carlson, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," challenging Commentary Magazine associate editor Noah Rothman, who claimed the host "willfully misled his audience and advanced Russian geopolitical narratives" by cautioning against anti-Assad actions in Syria following the chemical attack on civilians there. WATCH

'FOREIGN POLICY BY TWEETS': "It can't just be a one-off. I think there really has to be some kind of a strategic approach to it and a plan, and I am worried about it." – Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, on "The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino," saying she is concerned President Trump acts as though he is "above the law" and is concerned Trump doesn't have a real strategy for a potential attack on Syria. WATCH

Alan Dershowitz: Why the FBI raid on Trump's lawyer hurts all of us.

Judge Andrew Napolitano: The real threat to Donald Trump.

Michael Goodwin: When it comes to Mueller, Trump needs to play the long game.

Biblical prophecy claims the Rapture is coming April 23, numerologist says.

Fans boo Tristan Thompson in first game since allegedly cheating on pregnant Khloe Kardashian.

Stranger on plane adopts struggling woman's baby after 'chance encounter.'

Jerry Brown bolsters National Guard but defends California's sanctuary status.

Ex-lover of Missouri Gov. Greitens says 'sexy workout' encounter was nonconsensual.

White House mulls letting states require drug tests for some food stamp recipients.

I'm 'a member of the African-American community,' says white Dem seeking state House seat.

Virginia man followed woman across three states in fake police car, authorities say.

Suspect's sketches released in Washington cold-case murder of young couple.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sleeping on factory floor during Model 3 rollout.

Sears to sell 16 stores in online auction.

JP Morgan's Dimon says U.S. economy still looks 'pretty good.'

'Roseanne' star Emma Kenney is 'seeking treatment' for her 'illegal' behavior.

Kevin Spacey sexual assault case reviewed by Los Angeles DA.

Bill Cosby accuser calls fallen comedian 'a serial rapist' on the witness stand.

Heinz releases new Mayochup condiment.

PHOTO: Optical illusion that makes colors 'vanish' before your eyes goes viral.

Massive 205-million-year-old ichthyosaur fossil discovered, 'one of the largest animals ever.'

2008: Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama concedes that comments he'd made privately during a fundraiser about bitter working class voters who "cling to guns or religion" were poorly-worded.

1961: Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becomes the first man to fly in space, orbiting Earth once before making a safe landing.

1861: The Civil War begins as Confederate forces open fire on Fort Sumter in South Carolina.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Friday morning.