Florida man accused of tying up ex-roommate, killing her

Investigators in Florida say a man returned to his former roommate's home, wrapped her head in duct tape, tied her to a bed and cut off her hair before killing her.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 26-year-old Asgeirr Ulfr called 911 with a different story. He claimed he found 20-year-old Christina Danielle Scarr dead last Friday after walking in on a home invasion, and that he was shot in the foot while confronting a masked woman wearing a hoodie.

Sheriff's investigators say that story quickly fell apart. Ulfr was charged with first-degree murder after surveillance video showed him buying duct tape and zip ties at Walmart.

His arrest affidavit says the pair worked at Olive Garden, and he previously threatened to kill her and her family.