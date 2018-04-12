Ex-EMT gets 3 months in jail for neglect in baby's death

An ex-emergency medical technician has been sentenced to jail after she delayed responding to a Detroit home where an 8-month-old girl was having trouble breathing and later died.

Ann Marie Thomas was convicted of neglect of duty in February.

Prosecutors have said Thomas was parked less than a mile from the home but delayed getting there when dispatchers put out a call for help in May 2015. Another EMT eventually was sent to help the child, I'Nayah Wright-Trussel.

The girl's family alleged in a lawsuit that Thomas told dispatch she didn't want to be there "10 minutes doing CPR, you know how these families get."

A judge on Thursday ordered the 48-year-old Thomas to spend three months in jail with another three months in abeyance and two years of probation.