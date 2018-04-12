Boy found dead in car years after he vanished laid to rest

A Virginia boy whose body was found in the trunk of his mother's car 11 years after he vanished has been laid to rest.

Local news outlets report dozens of people filled the pews at a Newport News funeral home Thursday for a memorial service for Quincy Davis, which was followed by a burial.

Davis' body was found about three years ago during a traffic stop, and The Virginian-Pilot reports it had been held ever since at the medical examiner's office as evidence in his mother's case.

Quincy's mother, Tonya Slaton, was recently sentenced to eight years in prison for his death after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Quincy was last seen alive in 2004 and is believed to have died at age 14 or 15.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com