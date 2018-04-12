Expand / Collapse search
Bank robber sentenced for 4 heists in 3 states

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. –  A New Jersey man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for robbing four banks in three states last year.

Israel Cosme previously pleaded guilty to robbing the banks in January 2017 in Little Ferry, New Jersey; Essex and Baltimore, Maryland; and New York.

A federal judge in Newark sentenced Cosme on Thursday to 115 months in prison.

All four banks Cosme robbed were TD Banks. The robberies occurred in an 11-day period.

In each robbery, the 36-year-old Elizabeth resident handed tellers a note indicating he had a gun.