Another top official leaves National Security Council

Another top National Security Council staffer is leaving the White House as new National Security Adviser John Bolton makes his mark.

Deputy national security adviser Ricky Waddell will be exiting the administration, said two administration officials with knowledge of the decision who were not authorized to speak publicly.

Waddell's departure date has not yet been determined. His departure was widely expected as Bolton works to build his own team.

A number of high level staffers have chosen to leave or have been pushed out since Bolton's appointment. Waddell's exit follows Nadia Schadlow, deputy national security adviser for strategy, as well as NSC spokesman Michael Anton and Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert.