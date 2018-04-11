Expand / Collapse search
Suspect killed in police-involved shooting at California mall, authorities say

By Amy Lieu | Fox News
A suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall Tuesday, authorities said.

Police shot and killed a suspect at a Los Angeles mall on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Footage from the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza indicates at least four gunshots were fired.

Officers first responded to the scene around 5:40 p.m., a Los Angeles Police Department official told KTLA-TV.

Police fired at the suspect shortly after arriving at the scene, the report said.

Witnesses at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza told KTLA that there was a "suspect armed with a knife."

The name of the suspect and further details were not immediately available.

Numerous patrol vehicles were reportedly stationed outside several entrances, and an ambulance was seen outside the Sears store.

Officers taped off the mall’s entrances, portions of the parking lot, and two benches outside the entrance near the T.J. Maxx store, KTLA reported.

Police evacuated mall patrons still inside, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported

