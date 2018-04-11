Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Police impersonator slapped handcuffs on real cop before arrest, officials say

Fox News
A man allegedly impersonating a cop at a Washington, D.C.-area Whole Foods slapped handcuffs on a real cop trying to arrest him.

A man allegedly impersonating a cop at a Washington, D.C.-area Whole Foods slapped handcuffs on a real cop trying to arrest him.  (Google Maps)

A Maryland man impersonating a police officer handcuffed an actual cop during a disturbance at a Washington, D.C.-area grocery store on Monday, authorities said.

Evan Graham, 47, of Capitol Heights, Md., allegedly brandished handcuffs and harassed customers at a Whole Foods store in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood of Northwest Washington, D.C. around 5 p.m.

When two D.C. police officers arrived at the store, Graham reportedly became aggressive and even slapped a handcuff on the right hand of one of the officers. He also demanded the officer “stop resisting,” FOX5 DC reported.

Eventually officers were able to arrest Graham, who was charged with false impersonation of a police officer, simple assault, resisting arrest, procession of unregistered ammunition and possession of implements of a crime.

According to the Washington Post, police seized three pairs of handcuffs.