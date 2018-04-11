North Carolina couple charged in death of man beaten as baby

A North Carolina couple who served more than a decade in prison for beating a toddler so badly that he became deaf and blind have been charged with murder now that the man has died 21 years later.

Forty-one-year-old Robyn Lynn Noffsinger and her former boyfriend, 45-year-old David Raeford Tripp Jr., were in court Tuesday in Bolivia to face charges in the death of 21-year-old David Stuart. Noffsinger was Stuart's biological mother.

Media outlets reported that Brunswick County prosecutors said Stuart was severely beaten in 1997 but did not die until March 8.

Tripp pleaded guilty to child abuse in 1998 and served more than 10 years in prison. Noffsinger was convicted in 1998 and served more than 11 years in prison.

District Attorney Jon David said the injuries Stuart sustained as a child led to his early death.