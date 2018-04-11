Man accused of raping Michigan girl now charged in her death

A man charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Michigan girl is now accused of killing her before she was expected to testify in the rape case.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Wednesday that two men are facing charges connected to the death of Mujey Dumbuya. Her partially clothed body was found in January about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from her Grand Rapids home.

The accused rapist, Quinn James, is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and other crimes. He's accused of sexually assaulting Mujey last summer and then killing her while he was free on bond in the case.

James' co-defendant, Gerald Bennett, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Investigators have alleged the men plotted to kill the teenager, but few details have been released.