The Latest: Ex-nurse charged with murder in patient's death

The Latest on a former Texas nurse who has been charged with murder in the death of a patient (all times local):

3 p.m.

Police say a former nurse who was fired last month from a Texas hospital has been charged with murder in the death of a patient last year.

Tyler police chief Jimmy Toler said Wednesday that William George Davis is being investigated in six other cases in which patients were injured and will likely be charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault.

Toler declined to offer details on what authorities allege Davis did to patients.

The Texas Board of Nursing says Davis entered three patients' rooms at a hospital in Tyler and "performed an intervention" that either killed or critically harmed them. The hospital fired Davis in February.

The 34-year-old Davis is being held on a $2 million bond.

Online court and jail records didn't list an attorney for Davis.

___

A former nurse who was fired last month from a Texas hospital is being held on a murder charge after one patient died and two others slipped into vegetative states.

The Texas Board of Nursing in March suspended William George Davis' license after determining he entered three patients' rooms at Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler and "performed an intervention" that either killed or critically harmed them.

Smith County jail records say the 34-year-old Davis is being held on a murder charge with a $2 million bond. Online court and jail records don't indicate an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

A Tyler police spokeswoman wouldn't confirm Wednesday that the murder charge relates to the death of a patient in August.