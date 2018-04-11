Judge won't block speed cameras that issued 12,000 tickets

A judge has declined to temporarily block a speed camera program in Providence, Rhode Island, that issued more than 12,000 tickets in 33 days.

Some of the ticketed drivers filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the city last month. They had asked the judge for a restraining order to prevent the city from issuing new tickets or collecting on existing ones. The judge denied that request Tuesday.

WPRI-TV reports that the city will update its violation notices to address one of the lawsuit's allegations. The suit says the notices do not properly cite the speeding laws that drivers are accused of violating. A spokesman for the mayor says the city believes the summonses were clear but they will be updated to be more specific.