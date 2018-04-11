Infant safe after being left in baby box near Michigan City

For the second time in five months, an infant has been left in a baby box at a northwestern Indiana volunteer fire station.

Lt. Chuck Kohler is with the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department outside Michigan City. He says he was on scene tending to the baby girl less than a minute after receiving a page Sunday night that the Safe Haven Baby Box's alarms had been triggered. Kohler says everything worked as planned.

The girl appeared healthy and was taken to a hospital for care. She'll be placed in the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Another baby girl was safely rescued after being left in the box on Nov. 7.

The padded, climate-controlled baby box was installed about two years ago. There's also one near Fort Wayne, Indiana.