Feds seize $2 million worth of meth in 500 Disney figurines

The Drug Enforcement Administration said it confiscated roughly $2 million in meth hidden inside wax Disney figurines near Atlanta, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The confiscation is one of the biggest meth busts ever in Gwinnett County, the DEA told WSB-TV.

The drugs were reportedly concealed inside 500 figurines of Winnie the Pooh, Donald Duck, Pluto and other Disney characters.

DEA Atlanta Division Special Agent in Charge Robert Murphy says the meth originated in Mexico and was destined for Atlanta. He says another load containing legitimate ceramic figurines was intercepted and is believed to have been intended as a decoy.

An investigation between the DEA, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security and the Gwinnett County Metro Drug Task Force is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.