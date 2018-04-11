2 arrested in connection with death of 6-year-old girl
FITCHBURG, Mass. – Prosecutors say two people are facing charges in the death of a 6-year-old Massachusetts girl.
The Worcester district attorney's office in a statement Wednesday announced the arrests of a man and a woman, but did not provide names, the charges they face, or their relationship to the child. They face arraignment Wednesday.
District Attorney Joseph Early told reporters that police responding to a 911 call at a Fitchburg home Tuesday found an injured 9-year-old boy and a non-responsive 6-year-old girl.
Early says the children were taken to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead. The district attorney says the boy's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Fitchburg Police Chief Earnest Martineau says it was not a "random act" and there is no danger to the public.
__
This story has been corrected to show that arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, not Tuesday.