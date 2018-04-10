Maryland man accused of raping woman on Washington's Metro

Authorities say a woman riding Washington's Metro was sexually assaulted on board a Red Line train at 10:30 p.m. on a Saturday, and the alleged assailant was arrested on a growing number of charges.

News outlets report the woman told Metro Transit Police that the man forced her into various sexual acts after she boarded the train at the Rockville Station on March 31. Both later switched trains, finally exiting at Shady Grove station where police arrested 25-year-old Orin Gill and authorities took the victim to the hospital.

A Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority statement says Gill was arrested on charges including assault, sex offense, indecent exposure and false imprisonment, as well as an unrelated open warrant. Authorities added a second-degree rape charge on April 3 after reviewing video evidence.