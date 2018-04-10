The Latest: Sacramento police to release more shooting video

The Latest on the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark (all times local):

7 p.m.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn says more video of last month's shooting of an unarmed black man will be released within a week.

The department released video of Stephon Clark's shooting within three days, including body camera footage from the two officers who shot him and from a sheriff's department helicopter circling overhead.

Hahn told City Council members Tuesday that the remaining footage will be released within days. The department plans to release video from other responding officers and police squad cars.

Hahn says the department is also giving new officers training in avoiding implicit racial bias.

Stevante Clark, Stephon's brother, shook Mayor Darrell Steinberg's hand weeks after cursing him at a much more unruly meeting.

One activist was escorted from the council chamber after interrupting other speakers.

___

10:01 a.m.

Sacramento police have issued their first written policy on when officers can turn off body cameras after two officers muted their microphones following the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark.

The directive sent to officers last week was discussed publicly at a Monday police commission meeting. Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn will answer City Council questions about use of force and pursuit policies Tuesday.

Police spokesman Sgt. Vince Chandler says body camera use is covered in training but officers haven't received any written direction on when they can be turned off until now.

The memo says officers can turn cameras off in limited circumstances including dealing with a victim of sexual assault or if a supervisor instructs them.

It requires officers to verbalize their reason for turning off the microphone.