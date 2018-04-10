Ex-Oklahoma teacher gets probation for not reporting abuse

A former Oklahoma math teacher has been sentenced to five years' probation for not reporting child abuse by a teacher's aide.

The Oklahoman reports that 52-year-old Jeffrey Sullins was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor count of failing to promptly report child abuse or neglect.

Sullins resigned in June from Upper Elementary School in Perry, where 86-year-old Arnold Cowen molested girls while working as an aide. Cowen is serving 10 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to molesting 10 girls.

Police records show Sullins told investigators that he didn't report the allegations because he thought the girls were lying. He described Cowen as a "model instructor."

The school's former principal, Kendra Miller, pleaded no contest last month to the misdemeanor count and was sentenced to five years' probation.