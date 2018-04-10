DRAMATIC VIDEO: Girls jump off burning balcony as new Jersey building goes up in flames

Several girls jumped from the second floor of a burning building on Monday – in daring live-saving leaps caught on video in Edgewater, New Jersey.

A group of men had tried to use a ladder to save the girls who were at the second-floor Pro Arts Academy Dance Studio but it slipped, witnesses told the Daily Voice of Bergen County.

Several of the girls had to jump – but incredibly, no one was seriously injured in the terrifying blaze and escape.

The four-alarm fire started at 6:45 p.m. inside Beyoglu, a restaurant and hookah lounge, officials said.

