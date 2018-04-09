West Virginia woman accused of beheading boyfriend, shouting 'let me get my heads'

A West Virginia woman accused of beheading her boyfriend allegedly shouted during her arrest that police officers "have to take me back and let me get my heads."

Roena Cheryl Mills, 41, was arrested last week in connection with the murder of Bo White, who was found dead inside of a residence in Lerona, WVSN-TV reported.

Mills appeared at a competency hearing on Monday in which a judge ruled she needed further evaluation. A court-ordered mental evaluation is scheduled for Wednesday to determine if Mills can stand trial, according to the West Virginia MetroNews.

Law enforcement officials were called to an area on April 1 where they discovered Mills, who was allegedly covered in blood and with a glove on her hand.

The 41-year-old reportedly told deputies that she was cut after being thrown through a glass door, and gave authorities a false name.

Mills was allegedly "combative" during her arrest, according to WVSN, and when in the deputies' car, reportedly said: "You have to take me back and let me get my heads."

Later that day, officials responded to a call about a homicide, where they found a man, identified as White, decapitated inside of his house. Authorities reportedly found a body part of White's in a wooded area nearby.

Mercy County Prosecutor George Sitler told the MetroNews that "according to the complaint, this was a decapitation homicide. That's how it appears."

White's father reportedly told deputies his son and Mills were dating.

Mills has been charged with second-degree murder and, according to jail records, is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $210,000 cash only bond.